Health Ministry to deploy central teams to 10 states to assist in tackling COVID-19

Union Health Ministry will deploy central teams to 10 states that have witnessed or are witnessing high caseload and a high spurt of COVID-19 cases. According to an official release, central teams will be sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

"The teams will assist the state health deptartments of respective states to facilitate the management of COVID-19 outbreak," it said. "This is besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high caseload districts. A high-level team had recently been deputed to Mumbai to support the state efforts in COVID-19 response and management," the release added.

The number of coronavirus cases continued to rise by over 3,000 in the country as the total cases came close to 60,000 on Saturday with the recovery rate improving marginally to almost 30 per cent. With 3,320 new coronavirus cases, the total count was 59,662 on Saturday. Active cases stood at 39,834 and the number of cured/discharged/migrated at 17,847. With 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities stood at 1,981. (ANI)