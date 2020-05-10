Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson tells Britons to 'Stay Alert' as lockdown easing starts

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:25 IST
Johnson tells Britons to 'Stay Alert' as lockdown easing starts
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged people to "stay alert" to coronavirus risks, as he prepared to outline plans for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shuttered much of the economy for nearly seven weeks. The government's decision to replace its flagship "stay at home" slogan drew criticism from opposition parties who argued that "stay alert" -- used by Johnson in a Twitter message ahead of a televised address at 1800 GMT -- is too ambiguous.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick said Johnson would set out a five-tier warning system to track the outbreak in England as the government makes limited changes such as encouraging those who cannot work from home to return to their offices and factories. "Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules. This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.

His message was published alongside a new government poster that listed rules including "stay at home as much as possible", "limit contact with other people" and "keep your distance if you go out". Jenrick told BBC TV there would not be a "grand reopening of the economy tonight", but that Johnson would set out a roadmap for the "weeks and months ahead".

"We need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country," he said in a separate interview with Sky News. Britain has reported 31,587 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the second-highest death toll in the world after the United States, and some 215,260 confirmed infections.

The Sunday Times reported that scientific advisers had told the government deaths could exceed 100,000 by the end of the year if lockdown measures are relaxed too fast. Changes announced on Sunday will include allowing people to exercise more than once a day, British media said.

Johnson will detail a system ranging from "green" at level 1 to "read" at level 5 that will allow the government to flag coronavirus risks in different parts of England and to increase restrictions where necessary. The government wants the United Kingdom's other constituent nations -- Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland -- to follow the same steps but they have the power to diverge in their measures.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter she would continue to tell Scots to stay at home. Jenrick said the country as a whole is currently at 4 on the new scale and authorities want that brought down to 3 as fast as possible.

"At each stage ... we will be in a position to open up and restart more aspects of the economy and of our lives," he said, adding that changes would be conditional on keeping the virus under control. Color-coded systems to distinguish regions with more or less risk have been used in other countries as they emerge from lockdowns, including France and India.

Opposition parties criticized the government's new "stay alert" slogan as confusing. "There is no room for nuance," the Labour Party's health spokesman, Jonathan Ashworth, told BBC TV. "Many people will be puzzled by it ... This virus really does exploit ambivalence and thrive on ambiguity, we need clarity at all times."

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police detains over 2300 people for violating lockdown orders

As many as 52 cases were registered and over 2,300 people detained here on Sunday for violating the governments coronavirus lockdown orders, police said. According to data shared by the police, till 5 pm on Sunday, 52 cases were registered ...

25 fresh cases in J-K, COVID-19 tally climbs to 861

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 861 in the union territory in Jammu and Kashmir reached 861, officials said. The fresh cases include a nurse and three cont...

Punjab to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of employees who die in COVID-19 fight

The Punjab government has announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the dependant members or legal heirs of state employees, who die in harness while on government duty fighting against COVID-19. According to an official release, compe...

No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Vardhan

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020