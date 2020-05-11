Left Menu
Development News Edition

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rule for Chinese reporters

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China warned on Monday that it will take countermeasures in response to a U.S. decision to tighten visa terms for Chinese journalists and urged the United States to immediately "correct its mistake".

The United States last week issued a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for an extension, that takes effect on Monday. Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended unless the employee moves to a different company or medium. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that China deplored and rejected the U.S. decision, which Zhao called an escalation of suppression against Chinese media.

"We are resolutely opposed and strongly dissatisfied with this," Zhao said. "We require the U.S. to immediately correct its mistake, or China will have no choice but to take countermeasures."

The United States and China have been engaged in a series of retaliatory actions involving journalists in recent months. In March, China expelled American journalists from three U.S. newspapers, a month after the United States said it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations as foreign embassies.

Earlier, China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters - two Americans and an Australian - after the paper published an opinion column calling China the "real sick man of Asia". In issuing the new regulation on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security cited what it called China's "suppression of independent journalism".

"For a period of time, the U.S. has stuck to a Cold War mentality and ideological bias, and it has continuously escalated its suppression of Chinese media," Zhao said. "Now they're using visas to take discriminatory limitations, severely disrupting the Chinese media's ability to report normally in the U.S., severely disrupting people-to-people relations between our two countries."

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

