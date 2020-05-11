Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be travesty of justice if innocent undertrial prisoner dies due to COVID-19 in jail: SC told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:19 IST
Will be travesty of justice if innocent undertrial prisoner dies due to COVID-19 in jail: SC told
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Muslim body has moved the Supreme Court seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of jail inmates saying it would be a "travesty of justice" and a "blot" on the criminal justice system if any innocent undertrial prisoner dies due to spread of COVID-19 in jails. The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has sought impleadment in the suo motu (on its own) matter taken by the apex court relating to de-congestion of jails to prevent over-crowding in view of Coronavirus outbreak. It has referred to media reports which said that several prisoners in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The plea alleged that in Maharashtra, 11,000 prisoners have been identified by the high powered committee but only 2,520 have been released while in Madhya Pradesh, 6,033 prisoners have been released against the 12,000 identified by the panel. "It is therefore necessary to avoid any delay in releasing of the prisoners as a delayed response may not have the desired effect," it said. "While even convicted prisoners have the right to life and personal liberty to be protected by the state in the event of a pandemic, it would be a travesty of justice and a blot on our entire criminal justice system if an wrongly implicated, innocent undertrial prisoner dies due to the spread of COVID-19 in prison," the plea said. "The present application for impleadment is to seek enforcement of, inter alia, the fundamental right to life and personal liberties of prisoners under Article 21 of the Constitution who are currently languishing in over-crowded prisons across the country, where social distancing is impossible and are therefore, facing an acute risk of contracting the Coronavirus," the plea said. The plea, filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, said the apex court had in its March 23 order directed the states and union territories (UTs) to constitute high powered committees which could decide which prisoners may be released on interim bail or parole during the pandemic.

It said though the high-powered committee of most states and UTs have already specified the criteria for release of prisoners, the jail inmates are not being released immediately. It said that several countries have released prisoners amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the apex court should direct the Centre and the states to expedite the process of release. The apex court, in its April 13 order passed in the matter, had made it clear that it has not directed all the states and UTs to "compulsorily" release prisoners from jails and its earlier directives were meant to prevent over-crowding of prisons in view of coronavirus outbreak. The top court had said that its orders have to be followed in letter and spirit and it would be also applicable to correctional homes, detention centres and protection homes. The apex court on April 7 had directed all states and UTs to ensure through Director Generals of Police (DGPs) that prisoners released from jails get safe transit, so that they can reach their homes amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. It had on March 23 directed all states and UTs to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus. The apex court on March 16 had taken suo motu cognisance of overcrowding of prisons across the country and said it was difficult for jail inmates to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to reconsider mail-only presidential election, sources say

Polands ruling coalition plans to propose legislation on Monday to allow both postal and in-person voting in a presidential election postponed from last Sunday, sources said, as it seeks political backing to schedule a new ballot.Planning f...

Six LEC franchises to feature fans in community showdown

Six League of Legends European Championship franchises are putting their fans in the action in a monthlong Community Showdown set to begin Saturday. Discord community champions will face off representing Fnatic, Misfits Gaming, Rogue, Excel...

Centre ignoring domestic migrant workers: Sena MP Raut

Mumbai, May 11 PTIShiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday targeted the Centre for not making sufficient transport facility for migrant labourers to return home in the coronavirus-enforced lockdown but arranging special flights to...

Chinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to 5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the U.S.-China Investment Projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020