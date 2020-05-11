Left Menu
Interpol issues wanted notice for wife of U.S. diplomat sought over fatal UK car crash - ITV

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:38 IST
Interpol issues wanted notice for wife of U.S. diplomat sought over fatal UK car crash - ITV

Interpol has issued a wanted notice for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, who is wanted in Britain over fatal car crash, ITV reported on Monday.

"An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving," ITV reporter Adam Clark said on Twitter.

