Go 'vocal for local': PM Modi appeals people to endorse local products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to buy and endorse local products like khadi, stating that COVID-19 time has taught made us realise the importance of local traders, craftsmen and brands. "Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too. But when people there started supporting them, they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local," the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

"I request people to buy and endorse local products. We have done this before also with khadi and it worked very well. It is time for us to do our bit for our friends on the streets like street hawkers, daily wage workers, migrant labourers and fisherman," he said. The Prime Minister said that certain key announcements will be made soon for "friends on the streets".

Stressing that people need to buy local products and spread the word, he said, "I am proud to recollect that I had asked citizens to buy khadi and to support handloom workers. In a short time, demand and sales touched record levels. Khadi became a big brand because of you and we got good and effective results." (ANI)