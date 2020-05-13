48 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,137
48 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:31 IST
48 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Wednesday. According to officials, 2,137 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state so far, including 73 returnees from other states.
The state Health Department bulletin said that these cases from other states include 38 from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, eight from Odisha and one from Karnataka. In past 24 hours, 86 persons were discharged after being cured of COVID-19 after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,142, officials said.
Officials said 9,284 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Odisha
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: 'Yamraj' walks the roads of Rajam town, warns people to stay at home
Seven more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 118
OKSS protests disengagement of 1,500 seasonal workers by Odisha Forest dept
Odisha will soon unveil package for revival of industrial sector: Minister
NLC India commences coal mining operations in Odisha