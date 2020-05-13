48 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 2,137

48 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Wednesday. According to officials, 2,137 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state so far, including 73 returnees from other states.

The state Health Department bulletin said that these cases from other states include 38 from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, eight from Odisha and one from Karnataka. In past 24 hours, 86 persons were discharged after being cured of COVID-19 after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,142, officials said.

Officials said 9,284 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. (ANI)