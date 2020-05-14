Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take decision on online sale of liquor by May 15: HC to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:04 IST
Take decision on online sale of liquor by May 15: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to take a decision regarding online sale of alcohol by May 15. A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal bound the Delhi government to its assurance that it will take a decision regarding online sale and home delivery of alcohol by May 15.

With the direction the bench dismissed a law student's petition seeking quashing of Delhi government's May 3 notification to the extent it permitted sale of liquor in the national capital. The high court said the issues raised in the petition were already dealt with in several similar pleas that were disposed of on May 11 with a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to take a decision at the earliest with regard to online sale of alcohol and preventing overcrowding outside liquor vends.

While hearing the law student's plea, it asked the Centre and Delhi government whether any decision has been taken since May 11. In its May 11 order, the high court had expressed concern over a suggestion relating to home delivery of alcohol through food delivery platforms, like Zomato, saying it would be "fraught with security and safety issues". "The possibility of alcohol being snatched during transit cannot be ruled out. The possibility of home delivery of alcohol, distribution whereof till now is largely in the hands of State, would also increase the possibilities of adulteration of alcohol, also resulting in loss of life.

"It appears that transit of alcohol from home to home would have to be in the same manner and style as transit of cash between banks and between banks and ATMs," the high court had said. During the hearing on Thursday, the Centre said several States have commenced online sale of alcohol, while Delhi government told the court that a decision would be taken before Friday, May 15. The bench, thereafter, dismissed the petition and said that Delhi government would be bound by its assurance to take a decision on online sale of alcohol by May 15.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Backyard pole vault: now it's time for the women

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece will headline a trio of top women pole vaulters who will face off in a virtual competition from their respective home bases on Saturday. Stefanidi, who is also current world and European outdoor...

Kerala reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; Total rises to 548. State govt.

Kerala reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases Total rises to 548. State govt....

PIL in SC against exempting industrial units from labour welfare laws during COVID-19

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the decisions of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to exempt industrial units from labour welfare statutes and allowing them to take steps such as increasing daily and wee...

Govt announces free foodgrain to migrants, concessional credit to farmers

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020