West Bengal Guv invokes Article 167 over KMC

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has invoked Article 167 of the Constitution to seek information from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) notification of May 6.

"While you are obliged to act in accordance with the Constitution as Chief Minister, I as Governor have to preserve and protect it. The information sought by invoking Article 167 is germane to the issue of the notification about KMC, which has huge ramifications to the entities -- local bodies, municipalities and Municipal Corporation, that are subject to Part XI A of the Constitution, which as per the representation, is 'death knell' of Constitutional prescriptions," the Governor said.

On May 6, Firhad Hakim was appointed the chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation with effect from May 8 till the first meeting of the KMC is held after the election. (ANI)