Opposition parties making meaningless statements on Pothireddypadu project: Telangana Minister

Telangana Minister for Excise and Prohibition, V Srinivas Goud, has slammed the opposition party leaders for making "meaningless statements" on the Pothireddypadu project.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:50 IST
Telangana Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister for Excise and Prohibition, V Srinivas Goud, has slammed the opposition party leaders for making "meaningless statements" on the Pothireddypadu project. He said that they should stop thinking that they would become famous if they make comments against the Chief Minister.

"The words of Congress leaders regarding the Pothireddypadu project are really hilarious. The leaders who are talking now were ministers back (when) TDP-Congress was ruling. Why did not they speak anything at that time? We fought for getting water in Telangana. When we resigned for Telangana, the Congress leaders did fake resignations," Goud said. "If KCR supported YS Rajashekar Reddy back then, would we get Telangana today? Seven mandals are mixed in Andhra Pradesh, let Congress get them back if they have the capacity. Will Congress and BJP have a stand for each state? Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palamuru Rangareddy project and said words on it, but did not give a single rupee. If KCR has a mentality of fighting with other states, Kaleshwaram project would not finish," he added.

The state minister said that "supporting for posts is a habit of Congress and other opposition parties and even the history shows that." "If the opposition parties are behaving properly, Palamuru Rangareddy project would have finished by now. They opposed the project saying that the lions and tigers would become extinct. They should stop thinking that they would become famous if they comment on KCR. Other states are finishing projects with coordination," Goud said.

He further said, "It is wrong that Andhra Pradesh ministers are alleging that they released government order for expanding the Pothireddypadu project. They are saying it for politics. It is completely meaningless when they say that the allocation of water to the Palamuru Rangareddy project has been reduced." (ANI)

