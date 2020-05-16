Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycle brigade system to monitor violation of home quarantine: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a motorcycle brigade system is being introduced in the state to ensure that people follow home quarantine guidelines.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-05-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 00:13 IST
Motorcycle brigade system to monitor violation of home quarantine: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a motorcycle brigade system is being introduced in the state to ensure that people follow home quarantine guidelines. "Police personal in bikes will visit those in home quarantines to check if they are following home quarantine guidelines. Today 65 cases have been registered by police in connection with violation of home quarantine guidelines,' he said while briefing media persons here on Friday.

The Chief Minister informed that 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Friday -- five from Wayanad, four in Malappuram, two each from Alappuzha and Kozhikode, and one each in Kollam, Palakkad and Kasargod districts.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 576 and 80 patients are currently under treatment in different hospitals with Wayanad district having a maximum of 19 patients.As of now, 48,825 persons are under surveillance in different districts across the State. Out of these, 48,287 are quarantined at their homes and 538 are under isolation in hospitals. As many as 122 persons were hospitalised today, the highest number being 36 in Malappuram district followed by 17 in Kozhikode and 16 in Kasaragod.Till date, 42,201 samples have been sent for testing and 40,639 samples have been confirmed with no infection. As part of sentinel surveillance of high exposure group, 4,630 samples were collected separately and tested. Of these, 4,424 samples have tested negative.Chief Minister said that 3,732 people have come from abroad till now and 33,000 migrant workers left from Kerala to other states in trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

'Lot of work to do' on EU's COVID recovery fund -official

There is still a lot of work to do on the European Unions planned coronavirus recovery fund, a senior EU official said on Friday, highlighting rifts in the bloc over the scale and scope of financing needed to jumpstart the damaged economy. ...

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020