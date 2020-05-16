Lockdown: PIL in HC for bringing back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to bring back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The petition by the United Nurses Association was mentioned via weblink before the joint registrar concerned who allowed it to be listed on Monday (May 18), the lawyer representing the organization said.

The plea, filed through advocate Subhash Chandran, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to "strictly follow" the standard operating procedure (SOP) announced by it with regard to repatriation of Indian nationals stranded abroad. According to the petition, the SOP states that priority has to be given to people with medical emergencies, including pregnant women.

It has claimed that many of the pregnant nurses are in their third trimester and therefore, require "medical and psycho-socio support". The petition also claimed that these women are staying alone in Saudi Arabia as the family status visa was not provided to staff nurses like them.

The association has sought a direction to the Centre to bring back the stranded pregnant nurses in the second phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' between May 19 and May 23.