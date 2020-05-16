Delhi: Police arrest three for plotting false robbery bid

The Delhi Police arrested three people for allegedly hatching a plan for a false robbery, after one of the accused was not paid the full salary by his employer due to lockdown, informed the police on Friday. The police recovered Rs 7.16 lakh from their possession during the course of the investigation.

The three accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Bairwa (37), Harish (28) and Jyotish (25), all residents of Tigri area, they said. According to police, information was received regarding a robbery of Rs 7.16 lakh at the Agra Canal Road on May 14.

The complainant and one of the accused in the case, Naresh Kumar Bairwa, told police that two bike-borne men fled away with his bag containing cash worth Rs 7.16 lakh. Bairwa added that he works as a cash collection agent in an oil company in Delhi and was returning to his factory at Fatehpur Beri after collecting cash from various locations when the incident occurred.

He then called the police to inform them about the incident and kept emphasizing that a silver colour motorcycle was used by the robbers and that they thrashed him before fleeing away with the cash. Police later analysed the CCTV footage and found that while the complainant was receiving the money from a shop near Samosa Chowk, Bairwa was accompanied by two persons on a red-coloured bike.

"Bairwa confessed to the self-planned robbery while police were examining him. The accused told them that every Thursday he used to visit Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur and Kalindi Kunj to collect the cash," added the police. He further disclosed that during the lockdown period, he was not paid his entire salary by his employer and the employer's behaviour was also not good towards him, following which he came up with the plan to take revenge. (ANI)