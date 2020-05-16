271 arrested, 29 cases registered for lockdown violations in Uttarakhand

As many as 29 cases were filed and 271 people arrested for violating lockdown norms on Saturday, said Uttarakhand Police.

"With 29 cases being registered and 271 people arrested for violating lockdown norms which were imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a total of 3,024 cases have been filed till now. 18,498 people have been arrested so far," the State Police said.

"A total of 40,965 vehicles have been challaned under the Motor Vehicle Act and Rs 2.17 crore has been recovered," they added. (ANI)