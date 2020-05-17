Delhi court rejects bail plea of former Religare CMD Sunil Godhwani

Left Menu
A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), Sunil Godhwani, accused of money laundering in a case related to misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 01:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), Sunil Godhwani, accused of money laundering in a case related to misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar Rai dismissed Godhwani's bail application.

Godhwani had sought bail on the ground that he was suffering from sleep apnea, a medical condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Citing COVID-19, the accused said that his disorder may have serious consequences. However, the ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana opposed the bail plea, stating that sleep apnea was not a serious medical problem and the jail authorities were taking care of issues due to coronavirus threat.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Janaury filed charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited. (ANI)

