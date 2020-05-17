Security forces deployed in Ranchi's Hindpiri after locals clash with CRPF

Heavy police force has been deployed in Hindpiri area, a COVID-19 red zone, after locals resorted to stone-pelting against CRPF personnel on Saturday, the district administration said. The situation has been brought under control, Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Rai Mahimapat Ray said on Saturday and urged people to avoid spreading any rumours.

"Avoid any fake news/rumour about #Hindpiri #Ranchi. The situation is under control. I along with SSP Sahab and all other senior officers are presently in Hindpiri. The meeting is being held with all community leaders" Rai Mahimapat Ray posted on Twitter. Earlier on Saturday, the Ranchi District Public Relations Office said: "information was received of attempts by anti-social elements to spread unrest in Hindpiri area of Ranchi and that deputy commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray and SSP Anish Gupta reached the spot with heavy police force and brought the situation under control."

"Heavy police force has been deployed in the area, the situation is normal in Hindpiri. The matter is being investigated. The culprits will soon be identified," the District Public Relations Office said. ML Meena, ADG Operations, Jharkhand on Saturday had said: "Some disturbance erupted this evening as locals of Hindpiri accused CRPF jawan deployed there to have beaten up a local leader. After this, a crowd gathered and some started stone-pelting." (ANI)