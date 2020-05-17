Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj HC makes corona test mandatory for all newly arrested persons

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:18 IST
Raj HC makes corona test mandatory for all newly arrested persons

The Rajasthan High Court on Sunday directed the state government to conduct a COVID-19 test for anyone being sent to judicial or policy custody, making sure that only those who are free of the disease are put behind bars. A bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Ashok Gaur gave this direction, taking suo moto cognisance the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in Jaipur district jail, where 130 prisoners along and the jail superintendent have been found infected.

The bench directed that an accused will have to be tested by local medical authorities for coronavirus. It added that “only” an accused found negative will be remanded to judicial or police custody. “If found negative, only then allow such accused persons to be remanded to jail custody/police custody,” the order said.

The order did not spell out the exact protocol to be followed if an accused person tests positive. Jail authorities in the state presently keep new jail entrants in isolated wards, separate from the general wards for prison inmates, for 14 to 21 days.

The bench also directed jail authorities to ensure that prior to shifting prisoners from the isolated wards to general ones, they must be tested again for the infection to rule out any chance of the coronavirus spread among prisoners. “Once such clearance is obtained from the medical authorities, the jail authority may shift such prisoners or under-trials to the general ward,” the order by the bench said.

The bench said the jail authorities who are in direct contact with isolated prisoners are also required to be paid special attention to ensure that they or their family members do not contract infection. It asked authorities to ensure test of jail staffers and their family members on a regular and random basis, at least fortnightly.

The bench also directed medical officers of each district to regularly inspect isolation wards in jails and suggest jail authorities to take all requisite steps for maintaining cleanliness and sanitization there. Jail doctors must be made available for checking prisoners in isolation wards on day-to-day basis, the bench said.

“The jail doctors shall ensure visit to isolation wards and checkup of prisoners there everyday and record the same,” the order said. “The aforesaid directions are being made to the state of Rajasthan in order to incorporate these directions in their SOP for jails for the purpose of the present COVID pandemic,” says the order. In Rajasthan, there are nearly 20,000 prisoners in various jails against the capacity of 22,000..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Half of coronavirus-infected Punjab police personnel recover, discharged

The Punjab Police has said eight of its 16 personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from hospitals on Sunday after they recovered from the infection. Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta also said 20 distri...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2200 hours NATION DEL91 LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread NDMA New Delhi The ongoing countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the N...

MP's COVID-19 cases grow by 187 to 4,977; death toll 248

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 187 new coronavirus cases, 92 in Indore alone, taking the tally of such paients in the state to 4,977, officials said. As the virus claimed five more lives, the states death toll has now reached 248, they s...

SAD slams Pb govt over 'exodus' of migrant workers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday slammed the Congress-led government in Punjab, accusing it of abandoning migrant workers by refusing to distribute ration among them and forcing them to flee the state. In a statement here, SAD legislature ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020