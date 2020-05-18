Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Woman to perform last rites of father as court allows release of charred remains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:07 IST
Delhi violence: Woman to perform last rites of father as court allows release of charred remains

Nearly three months after a woman lost her father in the communal violence that gripped northeast Delhi in February, she will be able to carry out his last rites after a Delhi court has allowed the release of the charred remains that were with the police for investigation. Gulshan had moved the court seeking release of the remains of her father, who was allegedly shot and thrown into fire by a mob during the riots, so that she could, to perform the last rites.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Karawal Nagar to release the mortal remains of the victim and to duly adhere to the norms of human empathy and respect. “Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case the application moved is hereby allowed. SHO PS Karawal Nagar is directed to release the mortal remains of the victim to the applicant (Gulshan) as is deposited in the malkhana (storage), duly adhering to the norms of human empathy and respect,” the court said in a recent order.

It further directed the investigating officer of the case to extend all cooperation and assistance to Gulshan so as to avoid unnecessary delay or inconvenience to her. During the hearing, the court was informed that some body parts are still in the forensic lab and the results are awaited.

The judge then directed the IO to make efforts to expedite the proceedings at the forensic lab, and added that Gulshan was at liberty to move a fresh application at a later stage to obtain those remains. According to the FIR, complainant Saleem Kassar alleged that February 25, he was at his home when he found out that the violent mob had surrounded his brother Anwar in Ramleela Park in front of his house and allegedly shot him and threw him into the fire.

The police told the court that during the investigation, one burnt leg of man was recovered from the area on February 27 and after its post mortem, the deceased was identified. Later, blood samples were given by the deceased’s daughter Gulshan and brother Kassar for DNA sampling, the IO said.

The DNA report has been obtained and it has matched with the relatives, he said, adding that some of the parts were now sealed in the 'malkhana' of the police station, but another viscera box containing some body parts was still at the forensic lab. Advocate Ritesh Dhar Dubey, appearing for Gulshan, told the court that she has no objection to receiving the mortal remains of her father which are deposited in malkhana, at this stage to perform the last rites.

Kassar had alleged that on February 25, around 9.30 am, a mob barged into Anwar's house and set it on fire after dragging him outside. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabweans go hungry as coronavirus compounds climate woes

Rosemary Pamire struggled to feed her family well before Zimbabwe entered lockdown in March to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Now she can hardly put together a meal a day as the country faces a deepening food crisis.Sitting on a bed in he...

5 new cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 196, said the Health Department. The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 196 including five new positive cases...

Digha residents live in fear of impending cyclone Amphan

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, locals of Digha coastal area are living in fear unsure of what holds for them in the coming days. A local, Shivaprasad Koirala, told ANI, Though the administration is on their toes preparing for the ...

Haryana vegetable farmers on verge of financial ruin: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said vegetable farmers in Haryana have been pushed to financial ruin and were not being benefited by the governments price deficit compensation scheme. Expressing concerns over the plight of v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020