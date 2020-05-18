COVID-19: Delhi court prohibits use of saliva to affix stamps

A Delhi court has issued an order to stop the use of saliva to affix court fee stamps on petitions in all trial courts in the national capital in view of the coronavirus outbreak. District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia said that the practice was required to be stopped “for minimising the effect of COVID-19 in Delhi district courts”

"...Lawyers/munshis/litigants/naib courts/police officials may be asked through court staffs not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application/petitions and envelopes containing summons/notices etc." the notification said. “Officials are also directed not to use saliva while doing the pagination of files etc. Court staff advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial file. It is impressed upon all concerned that above directions may be complied seriously,” it said.