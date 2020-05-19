1,328 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 so far

55 more personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus affected policemen in the state has reached 1,328 on Tuesday, said the Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases include 136 police officers and 1,192 police personnel.

So far, 12 policemen have succumbed to the infection in the state while 324 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 35,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 8,437 cured or discharged and 1,249 deaths. (ANI)