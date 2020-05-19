Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC asks Centre to respond to PIL on N95 mask prices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:41 IST
Bombay HC asks Centre to respond to PIL on N95 mask prices

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation seeking a cap on the price of N95 masks. The plea, filed by Sucheta Dalal and Anjali Damania, claimed such a cap on pricing was required to curb black marketing of the masks during the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners' counsel, senior advocate Mihir Desai, told the court there already existed a shortage of N95 masks for frontline healthcare workers and, therefore, it was imperative their hoarding or black marketing be prevented. The Maharashtra government, however, told HC on Tuesday it had already written to the Centre seeking a maximum ceiling on the sale price of N95 masks.

A bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SS Shinde, therefore, directed Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to take instructions from the Union government on the same and inform the court on Friday. As per the plea, though N95 masks have been declared an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act, hoarding and profiteering continues in the state, and it was imperative government authorities ensured fair pricing.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 mln customers

A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, it said on Tuesday.The news of the late January attack means th...

SLC looking to build new stadium in Colombo

The Sri Lanka Cricket SLC board has made its intent clear in constructing a new 40,000 capacity stadium in Colombo. The board has said that such a big capacity stadium needs to be constructed if the country wants to bid for ICC events such ...

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel’s 2 other aspects

Fans are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. The team is currently working on the script but the release date is yet to be announced. Read further to get more updates on it.The success of Babylon Ber...

N-E Delhi violence: HC asks police to respond to accused' bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of police on a bail plea by an accused, who brandished gun at a police head constable during the recent communal violence in the national capitals northeast area. Shahrukh Pathan, 23, was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020