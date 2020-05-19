Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong chief dragged while on dharna over buses for migrants; FIR against him, Priyanka Gandhi's Secretary in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and party's Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday, police said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:13 IST
UP Cong chief dragged while on dharna over buses for migrants; FIR against him, Priyanka Gandhi's Secretary in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu dragged and removed by the police from the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and party's Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was dragged and removed by the police from the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area where he had staged a sit-in protest demanding that buses, his party had arranged to ferry back migrants to their homes, be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh.

Policemen were seen holding him by his feet and shoulders and dragging him away from the spot. Lallu was joined by other Congress workers while he was staging the protest against the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the buses deployed by the Congress party to carry migrants to their homes in Rajasthan did not have any permit which is required amid the lockdown for inter-state movement. "As per MHA guidelines you need to apply for permission for inter-state bus movement after which a pass is issued and permission is granted. They had not applied and did not have a pass. So they were not allowed to enter. He (Lallu) has not been arrested," SP rural (west), Agra, Ravi Kumar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office termed the Uttar Pradesh government's 'demand of handing-over 1,000 buses' which Congress wants to ply for ferrying stranded migrant laborers, as not only a waste of time and resources but an inhumane act too. Sandeep Singh, Private Secretary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in which he said: "We received your letter via email late night at 11:40 pm asking us to handover 1,000 buses along with required documents in Lucknow at 10 am."

"Migrant workers are stranded at Uttar Pradesh border, especially Delhi-UP border. At a time when thousands of them are walking on roads and have gathered at Uttar Pradesh border for registration, sending 1,000 empty buses to Lucknow is not only a waste of time and resources but also inhumane," Singh added. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had agreed to Congress General Secretary's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant laborers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi wrote to the personal secretary of Gandhi informing her in this regard and also sought details of the 1,000 buses.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3 more coronavirus cases in Chandigarh

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the number of infected to 199, officials said. All of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, a...

Sebi allows select mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed mutual funds to make additional investment in government securities and treasury bills while deciding on investment avenues for their corporate bond, banking, PSU and credit risk funds, industry sources sa...

Coronavirus: England's training session delayed due to safety protocol complications

The training sessions involving England bowlers have been delayed due to complications in delivering safety protocols. The England Cricket Board ECB was hoping that the training of players would start at the earliest in order to resume Test...

'Panic' as Hungarian parliament bans trans people from changing gender on IDs

Hungarys parliament voted Tuesday to ban transgender people from changing their gender on identity documents, in a move that LGBT advocates said was creating panic among trans people who feared an increase in discrimination and attacks.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020