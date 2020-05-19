Britain says EU is offering "relatively low quality" trade agreement

Britain says EU is offering "relatively low quality" trade agreementReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:32 IST
The European Union is offering Britain a "relatively low quality" trade agreement, chief British negotiator David Frost said in a letter to his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier on Tuesday.
"Overall, at this moment in negotiations, what is on offer is not a fair free-trade relationship between close economic partners, but a relatively low-quality trade agreement coming with unprecedented EU oversight of our laws and institutions," Frost said in the letter published on the government's website.
