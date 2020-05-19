Mumbai reports 1,411 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths

Left Menu
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,411 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,411 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Now, the tally of total COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities due to the disease stand at 22,563 and 800, respectively.

Meanwhile, nine more Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employees have been detected positive for the disease, taking the total number of infected people in the organisation to 137. As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has so far confirmed 35,058 positive cases, including 1249 deaths. (ANI)

