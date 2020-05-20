Ex-Trump aide Flynn asks appeals court to toss criminal charges

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a U.S. appeals court to force a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him. In an emergency petition, Flynn's lawyers asked that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit order District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant a request by the U.S. Justice Department to dismiss the case.

The Justice Department's May 7 decision to drop its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges relating to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador in Washington, followed pressure from Trump and the Republican president's political allies.