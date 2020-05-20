Ex-Trump aide Flynn asks appeals court to toss criminal charges

Ex-Trump aide Flynn asks appeals court to toss criminal chargesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:33 IST
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a U.S. appeals court to force a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him. In an emergency petition, Flynn's lawyers asked that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit order District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant a request by the U.S. Justice Department to dismiss the case.
The Justice Department's May 7 decision to drop its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges relating to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador in Washington, followed pressure from Trump and the Republican president's political allies.
ALSO READ
US: Russia could try to covertly advise candidates in 2020
Russia reports 10,102 new coronavirus cases
Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper
Russia: Domestic violence reports spike amid virus lockdown
Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper