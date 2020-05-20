Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil suffers record coronavirus deaths, Trump mulls travel ban

Brazil's daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing a ban on travel from Brazil. The highest daily toll before Tuesday had been 881 deaths on May 12. The pandemic has killed at least 17,971 people in Brazil, according to the Health Ministry. WHO chief says he will keep leading virus response after Trump threat

The World Health Organization's head said on Tuesday he would keep leading the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the agency's role after the United States again withheld full support for a resolution on the pandemic. Colombia coronavirus quarantine extended until end of May

Colombia's mandatory quarantine has been extended by a further week until May 31, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, the fourth extension to a lockdown meant to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Andean country has nearly 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 600 deaths. It began quarantine in late March. WHO chief for the Americas voices hope for continued U.S. support as virus surges

The World Health Organization's director for the Americas warned on Tuesday of a coronavirus surge across the region and voiced hope for continuing U.S. help to tackle the outbreak, despite President Donald Trump's threat to permanently halt WHO funding. Carissa Etienne, the head of the WHO-affiliated Pan American Health Organization, said U.S. contributions account for about 60% of the regional health agency's budget. She also pointed to successful past collaborations with the U.S. government to combat diseases like malaria and yellow fever. Exclusive: In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships

In an alert that appeared aimed squarely at Iran, the U.S. Navy issued a warning on Tuesday to mariners in the Gulf to stay 100 meters (yards) away from U.S. warships or risk being "interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures." The notice to mariners, which was first reported by Reuters, follows U.S. President Donald Trump's threat last month to fire on any Iranian ships that harass Navy vessels. Record UK fund-raiser Colonel Tom Moore, 100, is knighted

Colonel Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain after raising 33 million pounds ($40.5 million) for the National Health Service in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted. Moore becomes "Sir Tom" after a special nomination from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. China, U.S. coronavirus tensions spill over in U.N. Syria meeting

Growing tensions between China and the United States around the coronavirus pandemic publicly spilled over on Tuesday during a U.N. Security Council meeting on humanitarian aid operations in Syria as envoys traded barbs over global leadership. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft called on China "to validate its claims of global leadership in combating COVID-19" by supporting "a resolution to allow the U.N. to combat this pandemic by delivering life-saving aid cross-border" into Syria. Explainer: Do children spread COVID-19? Risks as schools consider reopening

As countries begin to emerge from shutdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, the issue of how the virus affects children and whether schools should be reopened is taking on heightened importance. DO CHILDREN HAVE LOWER RISK OF COVID-19? Aid groups slam U.N. council failure to take coronavirus action

Several aid groups criticized the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday for being unable to agree on a resolution backing U.N. chief Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on combating the coronavirus pandemic. The 15-member council has been negotiating for two months, but talks have been stymied by a stand-off between veto-powers China and the United States over whether to urge support for the World Health Organization. Washington does not want a reference to the global health body, while Beijing wanted it included. U.S. extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders

The United States and Canada said on Tuesday they would extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said restrictions, first imposed in mid-March and previously set to expire on Wednesday, would now be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico.