Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It's up to us': how Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:30 IST
'It's up to us': how Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

It took a courtroom of scarlet-robed judges to spur Angela Merkel to make one of her boldest moves in 15 years as German chancellor: propose huge cash handouts to the European Union's weaker economies.

Merkel was already worried about the future of the Union after the coronavirus pandemic struck Europe in February, triggering a wave of deaths and crippling lockdowns. But it was Germany's own Constitutional Court that tipped her hand, sources said. Its bombshell ruling on May 5 challenged the EU's reliance on European Central Bank (ECB) money-printing to keep its weaker members' economies afloat - and the EU's governance.

Until then, Merkel had opposed a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron for a Recovery Fund that would, for the first time, bind all 27 member states to raise debt jointly. "Initially they were on quite different positions," said one senior diplomat. "They reviewed the risk of a split in the EU. But then the Constitutional Court decision came and Merkel ... said: 'It's up to us, the governments'."

A series of video calls between Merkel and Macron led to a plan for the European Commission, the EU executive, to borrow 500 billion euros ($550 billion) as common debt and transfer it to the regions and industries hit hardest. It would be a top-up to the EU's 2021-2027 budget, already close to 1 trillion euros.

Diplomats in Brussels, Paris, and Berlin familiar with the discussions said Merkel had dropped Germany's long-held opposition to mutualizing debt to fund other member states - when it became clear the EU itself was in peril. The court ruling in effect put the onus on EU governments themselves to fund any fiscal response.

European leaders agree that, if they fail to rescue economies now in freefall, they risk something worse than the debt crisis 10 years ago - which exposed faultlines, fanned Euroscepticism, and almost blew up the eurozone.

UNION IN NAME ONLY?

The pandemic has derailed the recovery of the EU's most indebted countries. Italy's debt is shooting towards 170% of national output, Greece is losing gains wrung from years of belt-tightening and, across the south, a collapse in tourism threatens millions of jobs. Surely the moment for the Union to live up to its name.

But members' initial slowness to share medical equipment, and readiness to close their borders, seemed to demonstrate Brussels' irrelevance when national interests are at stake. Divisions erupted at an all-night videoconference of EU leaders on March 27 as fiscally conservative northern countries resisted pressure from a "Club Med" group to raise a splurge of mutual EU debt to tackle the effects of the pandemic.

Finance ministers agreed on April 9 to an EU-wide rescue plan worth half a trillion euros, but it was too little to fund long-term recovery, and the feud festered on. Berlin insisted any recovery plan must consist of short-term, repayable loans. Then Merkel and Macron began talking.

"Merkel became increasingly aware that it was making Europe look really bad," said an EU official familiar with Macron and Merkel's consultations with the Commission. Just when it seemed that this latest in a series of traumas, from sovereign debt crisis to a chaotic wave of migration to Brexit, could finally tear the bloc apart, the deal hints that the two founders members can still provide the EU's steady core.

It may also boost Macron's standing and his vision of more integration as Merkel ends her long tenure. The Commission, which presents its own proposal on May 27, warmly welcomed the initiative, but the deal is not yet done.

To pass, it needs backing from all 27 capitals, and Austria's leader has already said that he, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, will offer only loans, not grants. ($1 = 0.9145 euros)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hull disappointed letter to EFL is leaked

Hull City have said they are disappointed that a letter to fellow Championship clubs and the English Football League EFL calling for the season to be voided was leaked to the media. The letter, published by the Daily Telegraph, quoted Hull ...

BCCI unlikely to recruit CFO for time being

The Indian cricket board is unlikely to hire a new Chief Financial Officer CFO in near future even though Santosh Rangnekar resigned from the post six months back. While BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was asked to take back his resignation and contin...

Tiananmen vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong

Unable to hold a mass vigil due to coronavirus controls, the people of Hong Kong should light candles across the city to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in Beijings Tiananmen Square in 1989, an organizer said on Wednesday.This y...

Cargo flight operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5 am, May 21, due to cyclone Amphan: Airport authorities: PTI PNT RG DVDV

Cargo flight operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5 am, May 21, due to cyclone Amphan Airport authorities PTI PNT RG DVDV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020