Pompeo: Activists' treatment makes Hong Kong autonomy assessment more difficult

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that recent treatment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong made it more difficult to assess that Hong Kong remains highly autonomous from China, a requirement for the special treatment the territory enjoys under U.S. law.

Pompeo told a news conference a congressionally mandated State Department assessment as to whether the former British colony has such a degree of autonomy was still pending.

"We are closely watching what's going on there," he said. "Leading Hong Kong activists like Martin Lee and Jimmy Lai were hauled into court. Actions like these make it more difficult to assess that Hong Kong remains highly autonomous from mainland China," he said.