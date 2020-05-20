Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court dismisses ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s plea for transfer to Mandoli jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:25 IST
Delhi violence: Court dismisses ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s plea for transfer to Mandoli jail

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in a case related to rioting in north east Delhi during anti-CAA protests, seeking his transfer from Tihar jail to Mandoli prison in east Delhi due to apprehension on his life. Hussain alleged in the plea that his life was in danger in Tihar jail and since his brother and few employees are in Mandoli prison, he will be safe there.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Manchanda rejected the plea saying Hussain has not given any specific names of persons who posed a threat to his life. “Further the shifting of prisoners due to Covid-19 pandemic is being monitored by the high-powered committee of the Delhi High Court. In these circumstances and also the fact that no specific name has been mentioned from whom the accused has apprehension of life, the application stands dismissed,” the court said.

Hussain’s brother Shah Alam was also arrested in March in connection with a case related to communal violence in February. The ex-AAP Councillor has also been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the February riots in north east Delhi. He has also been arrested in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.  Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

YouTube launches bedtime reminder feature for responsible surfing

Adding on to the take a break feature, YouTube on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new bedtime reminder feature that will help users to log off late at night.According to The Verge, the two features are a part of the broader set of Y...

France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down ...

Biggest spike of 32 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 32 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 281 on Wednesday, officials said. There are 149 active cases of the c...

Take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones: Maha guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Wednesday asked the state administration to consider incentivising COVID-19 frontline workers and prepare specialmeasures for containment zones. Koshyari asked the government to prepare itself fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020