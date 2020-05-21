US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations

US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violationsReuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:49 IST
The United States announced its intention to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty that permits unarmed aerial surveillance flights over participating countries, saying Russia has repeatedly violated the pact's terms.
Senior administration officials said the pullout will formally take place in six months, based on the treaty's withdrawal terms. It was the latest move by President Donald Trump's administration to remove the United States from a major global treaty, following withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia last year.
