Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judgment on key aspect of Huawei CFO's extradition trial in Canada due next Wednesday

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-05-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 02:47 IST
Judgment on key aspect of Huawei CFO's extradition trial in Canada due next Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A decision on a key legal aspect of the trial over whether Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou can be extradited to the United States from Canada will be announced next Wednesday, the British Columbia Supreme Court said on Thursday.

Meng was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States on charges of bank fraud and is accused of misleading HSBC about a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd-owned company's dealings with Iran. Meng, 48, has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

The case has strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing. The judgment will deal with the charge of double criminality, deciding whether Meng's actions were crimes in both Canada and the United States at the time of her arrest.

Meng's lawyers argued that unlike the United States, Canada did not have sanctions against Iran at the time Canadian officials authorized the start of the extradition process, meaning Meng's arrest did not meet the legal standard of double criminality. Canadian prosecutors have argued that Meng should be extradited on fraud charges, and that contrary to her defense argument, the case is not solely about a violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Should the judge rule that Meng's actions were not a crime in Canada, the rest of the case "dies," said Gary Botting, a criminal defense lawyer and extradition expert based in Vancouver. "If the double-criminality standard falls, she gets to go home. Not just walk but fly." Arguments on the double-criminality charge took place in January in Vancouver.

A court memo on Thursday said British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes would preside over an in-person court appearance by Meng and the other parties, once the decision is released at 11 a.m. PDT (1800 GMT) next Wednesday. A second phase of the trial, focusing on abuse of process and whether Canadian officials followed the law while arresting Meng, is set to begin in June. Closing arguments are expected in the last week of September and the first week of October.

It could be years before a final decision is reached, since Canada's justice system allows many decisions to be appealed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

446 persons fined in Madurai for not wearing face mask

Authorities collected a total fine of Rs 49,800 from 446 persons who came out without wearing masks here on Thursday. Various preventive measures are being taken to prevent coronavirus infection in the Madurai district. The district collec...

Trump approval remains steady during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, Americans views of the federal and state government response to the crisis are starting to sour yet President Donald Trumps personal approval rating has remained steady. A new poll from The Associa...

Facebook's Zuckerberg embraces remote work outside Silicon Valley

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, accelerating the tech sectors geographic diversification away from its home in Silicon Vall...

Astros SS, UFC superfan Correa longs to get 'KO'd'

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa knows the energy of attending a live UFC event, but hes pining to get a little bit closer to the action. As in stepping into the octagon close.Getting KOd, I would love to know what that feels like in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020