Ensure no migrant worker should walk back home: Telangana CM to officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to ensure that no migrant worker should walk back to his native place. CM Rao instructed the Chief Secretary to arrange trains for the migrant workers to reach their native places.

"If needed, arrange buses if train services are not available," Rao said. The Chief Minister further appealed migrant workers not to resort to walking back to their native places, as it is the state government's responsibility of shifting them to their native places. (ANI)