BJP spokespersons interviewing ministers about work done in fight against COVID-19

In an initiative to reach out to the people on social media about the work done by the government in the fight against coronavirus, BJP spokespersons are interviewing union ministers and it is being beamed on social media platforms of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an initiative to reach out to the people on social media about the work done by the government in the fight against coronavirus, BJP spokespersons are interviewing union ministers and it is being beamed on social media platforms of the party. Apart from spokespersons, panelists and some other leaders are expected to be part of the campaign.

As part of the campaign, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi interviewed Electronics, Communications and IT and Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Another party spokesperson Sambit Patra interviewed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Party sources said more such interviews of ministers directly associated with COVID-19 work will be held in the coming days. Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli will be in conversation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday at 3 pm.

The sources that in the Union Cabinet meeting on May 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told his ministers that people should be informed about the work of the central government in the fight against COVID-19. "Since then all senior ministers of the central government have started sharing the work of the government including efforts to boost the economy," a source told ANI. (ANI)

