Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto-drivers in Chennai urge TN govt to allow plying of three-wheelers in the city

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, requested the state government to allow them to resume plying of vehicles on the road as they are facing hardships due to the continued prohibition even during the fourth phase of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:12 IST
Auto-drivers in Chennai urge TN govt to allow plying of three-wheelers in the city
Visual from an auto stand in Chennai on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, requested the state government to allow them to resume plying of vehicles on the road as they are facing hardships due to the continued prohibition even during the fourth phase of COVID-19 induced lockdown. Relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu government had on Friday allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from May 23, with only one passenger on board from 7 am to 7 pm. The directive, however, did not apply to Chennai and other containment zones.

Arjunana, an auto driver, narrating his sufferings to ANI said that most of the people in his line were suffering due to a lack of any alternate source of income during the past two months. "We cannot find any other source of income than plying autos, we have been struggling to make ends meet for the past two months. Moreover, this decision of not allowing autos to ply in Chennai, while it is allowed in other districts has impacted us further," Arjunana said.

"We request the Chief Minister to allow autos to ply on roads as it is difficult to sustain now without money," he added. Sakthivel, another auto driver, agreed with the former and also urged the state government to reconsider its decision.

710 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,512, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said o...

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil...

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 48

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 48 on Saturday to a total of 28,678, the health ministry said.The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,290 from 234,824 cases the previous day, the ministry added. ...

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020