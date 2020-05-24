Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli prime minister's corruption trial set to open

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:01 IST
Israeli prime minister's corruption trial set to open
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was set to begin Sunday, the first criminal proceedings against a seated Israeli premier that come just as the long-serving leader returned to power after months of political deadlock. Netanyahu, who is set to appear at the opening hearing at a Jerusalem court, is accused of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the charges against him as a "witch hunt" by media and law enforcement.

Netanyahu and his allies have spent months lashing out the country's law enforcement system, and the charges against him have riven the nation. Police were prepared for potential demonstrations in support of and against the prime minister outside the District Court in east Jerusalem where the trial will take place. Several of Netanyahu's Likud party ministers, including the newly appointed minister responsible for police, said they would appear in the courtroom in support of the prime minister.

Netanyahu's court appearance Sunday comes after more than a year of political turmoil, with three inconclusive elections - each seen as a referendum on Netanyahu - finally ending last month when the Israeli leader and his main rival, former army chief Benny Gantz, came to a power-sharing deal. They are set to hold their first Cabinet meeting just hours before the trial opens.

As part of their power-sharing deal, Netanyahu will remain prime minister for the next 18 months and will not be legally required to step down during his trial. Last week the court ordered that Netanyahu appear for his arraignment, rejecting a request by his lawyers that the trial commences without him.

Netanyahu's trial was supposed to begin in March but was delayed by his justice minister following restrictions imposed on the courts amid the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu was indicted in November after a three-year investigation. He is alleged to have accepted lavish gifts from wealthy friends and traded favors with powerful media moguls for favorable coverage of him and his family.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Will miss playing in front of huge crowd, says Shikhar Dhawan

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that all players will miss playing in front of a huge crowd if the tournaments going ahead take place behind closed doors for some time. Dhawan was doing an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka s...

Stubble burning in Punjab may worsen air quality

The air quality in Punjab is expected to deteriorate as the farmers in Chatiwind village have started to burn the stubble post the harvest season, which had improved due to imposition of nationwide lockdown by the Centre to contain the spre...

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.At the time of testing...

Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle'

Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle. Sharing the original music video of Dixits recently launched song on Twitter, the Krrish actor wr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020