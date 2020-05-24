China hopes U.S., N.Korea can resume meaningful dialogue

China hopes U.S., N.Korea can resume meaningful dialogueReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:06 IST
China hopes the United State and North Korea can resume meaningful dialogue as soon as possible, the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday.
The United States should not to squander the hard-won outcomes of engagement, State Councillor Wang said at his annual news conference in Beijing.
