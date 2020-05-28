Left Menu
Britain deeply concerned by China's legislation for Hong Kong - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain's government is deeply concerned about China's legislation on national security for Hong Kong, which risks undermining the principle of one nation, two systems, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned about China's legislation relating to national security ... We have been very clear that the security legislation risks undermining the principle of one nation, two systems," the spokesman said, adding that foreign minister Dominic Raab spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Wednesday.

