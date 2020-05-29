China calls U.S. Uighur bill a 'smear' and severe interference

China calls U.S. Uighur bill a 'smear' and severe interferenceReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:24 IST
The U.S. bill proposing to sanction Chinese officials over their treatment of the Uighur minority blatantly smears China's anti-terrorism efforts and severely interferes in China's internal affairs said China Foreign Ministry Friday.
Zhao Lijian, Foreign Ministry spokesman, also urged the U.S. to stop using the Xinjiang issue to interfere in China.
U.S. Congress sent the bill to President Donald Trump for signing Wednesday.
