Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine expecting $5 bln IMF loan approval and initial payout next week -PM

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:16 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine expecting $5 bln IMF loan approval and initial payout next week -PM

Ukraine is expecting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve a $5 billion loan package on June 5 and to disburse the first tranche of $1.9 billion the next day, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told Reuters on Friday. Ukraine has said it risked defaulting without the money, which Shmygal said he expected to be approved at an IMF board meeting, and Kiev struggled for months to pass the reforms the fund was asking for amid concerns over corruption and influence-peddling.

Its precarious financial position and horse-trading over reform comes at a time when President Volodymry Zelenskiy is trying to negotiate with Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian uprising in eastern Ukraine. The IMF declined to comment on Shmygal's statement, which offers the most precise timing the government has yet given for when it expects the disbursement of the IMF loan tranches, money the government sorely needs to weather an economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The second tranche, worth $1.6 billion, is expected from September onwards and the third tranche, of $1.5 billion, would come next year, Shmygal said. Shmygal also disclosed a preliminary estimate for economic growth in the second quarter of this year, saying gross domestic product could fall by 12%.

The government has previously said the economy would shrink by nearly 5% for the full year. It expects the second quarter to be the worst affected. The prime minister also said that the government would not restrict wheat exports for the next two months, even though the quota the government previously agreed with traders has been exhausted.

The sharp economic downtown caused by the coronavirus pandemic had also focused attention on Ukraine's ability to service its debts this year. Shmygal said the government had repaid a $1 billion Eurobond this week, which he said "shows that we can and are able to service external and internal debt absolutely calmly."

"The support of our creditor partners is necessary for Ukraine for economic development," he said. (Editing by Andrew Osborn and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 29

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Haryana Chief Secretary directs district administrations to take steps if locust swarms enter state

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Friday directed the Agriculture department and district administrations to take all necessary precautions in advance to tackle any potential attack of locust swarms in the state. The chief secre...

Fire in Ahmedabad building; man jumps off 4th floor, dies

A 38-year-old man died after he jumped off the fourth floor of a commercial complex on Ahmedabads Ashram Road in panic during a fire on Friday afternoon, officials said. As many as 30 persons had to be rescued from Sakar-7 building, where a...

Police free CNN reporter arrested live on TV covering Minneapolis protests

Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on television early Friday morning during violent protests in the city.Officers gave no explanation as they escorted re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020