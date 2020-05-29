Haryana: Dy CM asks officers to prepare cluster map of all 22 districts under Kisan Sampada Yojana

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday directed officers to prepare a cluster map of all 22 districts under the Kisan Sampada Yojana for mega food park, cold chain, and agro-industry as per the productivity of fruits and vegetables, following the locust attack. Chautala, who held the meeting through video conferencing, instructed the officers to send the cluster map to the Union Ministry of Food Processing within 15 days.

"Projects can be set up in the area spread over 10 acres and a subsidy of 35 per cent for plain areas, a subsidy of 50 per cent for remote areas is provided by the Centre. A notification will be issued to the states by July 31 for the same," said the Deputy Chief Minister. In the meeting, Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing, said that they would have to set up a separate department for this and a director-level officer would be appointed as its nodal officer.

According to an official statement, the Deputy Chief Minister also plans to write a letter seeking help from the Centre under the 'One District-One Product' Scheme. "This year's budget focuses on the formation of more FPOs so that the farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers in the market. Kinnow units have been set up under the Micro Food Processing Scheme in Sirsa and Fatehabad," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that a separate MSME Directorate has been set up in Haryana and Vikas Gupta has been appointed as its Director, who will coordinate with the Union Ministry regarding Haryana's schemes. (ANI)