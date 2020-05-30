Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria opposes current EU rescue, wants changes - finance minister

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:08 IST
Austria opposes current EU rescue, wants changes - finance minister
Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel told broadcaster ORF that Austria was ready to negotiate amendments to make the European Commission's package more acceptable, but said it would put too great a burden on Austrian taxpayers in its current form. Image Credit: Pixabay

Austria opposes Europe's current 750 billion euro plan to help economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic and wants to negotiate changes to the proposal, the country's finance minister said on Saturday. Under the plan, which must be approved by all bloc members, the EU's executive Commission would borrow from the market and then disburse two-thirds of the funds in grants and the rest in loans to cushion the unprecedented economic slump expected this year due to lockdowns.

Much of the money would go to hard-hit Italy and Spain. Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel told broadcaster ORF that Austria was ready to negotiate amendments to make the European Commission's package more acceptable, but said it would put too great a burden on Austrian taxpayers in its current form.

"Austria will not agree to this package," Bluemel said in the radio interview. "Why? Because the burden that it puts on the Austrian taxpayer would be simply too big. That's why we need renewed talks, in which we're ready to participate." Austria, one of a group of nations with the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark known as the "frugal four", has previously called the package a starting point for talks.

But Bluemel's comments on Saturday suggested that without changes, his country would reject the blueprint. The recovery fund comes in addition to the EU's long-term budget for 2021-27, which the Commission proposed to set at 1.1 trillion euros and needs unanimous backing of all EU states and the European Parliament.

"The commission's proposal, together with the European budget and the reconstruction fund, would mean that Austria would have to contribute nearly 2% of its GDP," Bluemel said. "That would be twice as much as in the past. For us, that's unacceptable." ($1 = 0.9011 euros)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies in family brawl, family accuses kin of attack; police deny attack

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a case over the issue of family quarrel and suspicious death of a man after a fight in Chittoor district. The deceased identified as Gopi had a quarrel with his cousin Gangadharam in which Gopi, his b...

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...

Metro services to remain closed for commuters until further notice: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Saturday said that metro trains would remain closed for commuters until further notice. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until furt...

Puducherry Lt Governor bats for auctioning of retail licenses to sell liquor

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday batted for auctioning of retail licences to sell liquor in the Union Territory. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons on completion of four years in office today, the former IPS officer said a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020