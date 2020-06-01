PM Modi launches technology platform 'CHAMPIONS' to empower MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched technology platform 'CHAMPIONS' which stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength to empower the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Launched the portal, http://www.Champions.gov.in. This is a one-stop place for the MSME sector. The focus areas are supportand hand-holding, grievance redressal, harnessing entrepreneurial talent and discovering new business opportunities," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present on the occasion. The information and communications technology (ICT) based system is set up to help the MSMEs in a present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

The platform will help MSMEs to capture new opportunities including manufacturing of medical items and accessories. (ANI)