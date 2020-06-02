Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. ups National Guard forces to quell D.C. unrest, readies active duty troops

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 05:05 IST
U.S. ups National Guard forces to quell D.C. unrest, readies active duty troops

The U.S. military is sharply increasing the number of National Guard forces in Washington, D.C., and, in an extraordinary move, has readied active-duty troops outside the city to potentially respond to protests over the death of an African-American man in police custody, a senior defense official said on Monday. The demonstrations, which have been largely peaceful but have turned violent after dark, have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was deploying thousands of troops in the nation's capital, whose mayor has been sharply critical of Trump's handling of the crisis. The senior U.S. defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said all of the 1,200 National Guard forces in Washington, D.C., had been mobilized and five states were sending 600 to 800 additional Guard troops who could be on the ground by evening.

A second defense official said some of the Guard troops were armed with lethal weapons. Beyond that, active U.S. military duty troops - including military police and engineering units - were on standby in the National Capital Region but outside the city itself and were ready to deploy if needed.

The hope, the first official said, was that the additional Guard units would make the use of active duty troops unnecessary. "A decision to put active-duty troops on the streets would have to be made by the president at this point," the official said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Attorney General William Barr and others would be at a Department of Justice to coordinate the response, the first official said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1M toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged 1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions.Bisciotti said he is h...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell rioting

The U.S. Justice Department has deployed it law enforcement components to maximize the federal security presence in Washington in a bid to quell violent protests, a department spokeswoman said on Monday.Today, President Trump directed Attor...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesElliott closes on victory in Bank of East Asia control battle httpson.ft.com2MkWhf4 Boris Johns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020