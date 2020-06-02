Matters listed in SC's virtual court number 1 for today postponed due to unavailability of bench

Due to the unavailability of the bench in virtual court one, the matters shown before Supreme Court on Tuesday will not be taken up for hearing and the same will be listed on Wednesday.

Supreme Court of India in a notice stated, "Take notice that due too non-availability of the bench in virtual court number 1 comprising honourable the Chief Justice, honourable Mr. Justice A.S. Bopanna and honourable Mr. Justice Hrishikesh Roy on June 2,2020, the matters shown before this court will not be taken up for hearing and the same will now be listed on June 3. Dated this the 1st day of June, 2020."

However, the rest of the Supreme Court functioning and hearing will continue. (ANI)