Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi greets people on Telangana Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Telangana's Statehood Day, saying the state is making valuable contribution to the country's growth trajectory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:17 IST
PM Modi greets people on Telangana Statehood Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Telangana's Statehood Day, saying the state is making a valuable contribution to the country's growth trajectory. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana."

PM Modi also extended best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying their hard work and courage are synonymous with the culture of the land. 'Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Hard work and courage are synonymous with the culture of this land. The state's role in India's growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavors," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings on the occasion saying that Telangana has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and culture. "Greetings to people of Telangana on State Formation Day. Endowed with natural resources and known for its rich history, the State has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures #TelanganaFormationDay," Naidu tweeted.

"Representing India's composite culture & pluralism, the State has been making an immense contribution to the development of the country in different spheres. My best wishes for a prosperous, peaceful, and happy Telangana! #TelanganaFormationDay," he wrote in another tweet.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance General Insurance has Received ISO 31000 Assurance for its Risk Management Framework

MUMBAI, June 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Reliance General Insurance, a 100 subsidiary of Reliance Capital today announced the success of achieving the ISO 31000 Assurance, an international standard that provides principles and guidelines for Ente...

Floyd protests: 2 police officers severely injured after SUV rams into crowd in Buffalo

Some law enforcement officers were injured and two of them suffered serious wounds, on Monday night after an SUV car rammed into a crowd of protestors in Buffalo city in New York state which saw riots despite a curfew. One of those injured ...

China shares end higher on optimism over govt economic recovery policies

China shares closed higher on Tuesday as optimism over the governments new policies seeking to support the economy trumped concerns over deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations. The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.2 at 2,921.40. The blue-ch...

FOCUS-Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

Forget fast or slow fashion, now its ground to a halt.A mountain of apparel stock has been piling up in stores, distribution centers, warehouses, and even shipping containers during months of COVID-19 lockdowns. As retailers reopen around t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020