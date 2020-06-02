Left Menu
Govt preparing for COVID-19 situation in advance, people have to learn to live with virus: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the government is preparing for the coronavirus situation one month in advance and added that people have to learn to live with the virus for now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:51 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the government is preparing for the coronavirus situation one month in advance and added that people have to learn to live with the virus for now. "Delhi government is preparing for the situation one month in advance. We are prepared to handle the situation even if the numbers double, or triple in a month," Jain told ANI here.

He said that the virus doesn't appear to be going away, therefore, necessitating the need to prepare for it. "Delhi has a population of around two crore people. We have around 10,000 active cases and over 20,000 total cases. We have to make appropriate arrangements for the rising number of coronavirus patients in the national capital," the Minister said.

"This is why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the people yesterday whether we should focus on the people in the national capital or everyone. We have over 9,000 beds available, of which only around 3,000 are occupied. We don't want a situation where the beds are filled within the next few days and then our people to have nowhere to go," he added. Kejriwal had on Monday announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"The virus is spread across the country and it is in Delhi as well. Now, we have to learn how to live with it. People have to be alert, use masks, maintain social distancing at all times and practice proper hygiene," the Minister said. According to officials, Delhi has reported a total number of 20,834 coronavirus cases, of which 8,746 have been cured/discharged and 523 have lost their lives. (ANI)

