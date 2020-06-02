Congress targets ruling K. Chandrashekar Rao govt over unemployment issue on Telangana Formation Day

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday, state Congress President N Uttam Kumar Reddy targeted the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over the issue of unemployment, and non-completion of development projects. "The state of Telangana was formed today. It is a historic day. Sonia Gandhi and Congress party while in power had fulfilled the 60-year-old wish of the people by creating a state. Leaders who claimed that injustices were happening in the common state are now ruling as dictators. All communities are suffering. Earlier there were 12 lakh unemployed people in Telangana and now there are 24 lakh unemployed. All the projects undertaken during the Congress reign are still pending. There is no patch of clay near any of those projects," he said while speaking to ANI.

In a veiled reference, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao led government is ruling the state as a "dictator." Reddy also vented anger over the state government for arresting his party workers and not allowing them to hold a protest at various irrigation projects over the Krishna river.

"The Congress leaders were arrested by the police this morning while they were on their way to irrigation project sites over Krishna river. Krishna river projects have been lying pending since 2014," he added. Notably, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the state, the Telangana government did not grant permission to Congress workers to gather near the irrigation project sites over the Krishna river.

However, they were allowed to walk till Gandhi Bhavan to hoist the flag to celebrate the State Formation Day. (ANI)