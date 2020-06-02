Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jessica Lal murder case: Delhi Lt Guv allows release of convict Manu Sharma after SRB recommendation

Manu Sharma, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, has received the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his release after a recommendation of the Sentence Review Board for the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:31 IST
Jessica Lal murder case: Delhi Lt Guv allows release of convict Manu Sharma after SRB recommendation
Jesssica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Manu Sharma, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, has received the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his release after a recommendation of the Sentence Review Board for the same. Advocate Amit Sahni, while speaking to ANI on Tuesday, confirmed the development and said that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the name of Siddharth Vashishth also known as Manu Sharma for release from Tihar Jail.

He said that Sharma's name was approved in a sentence review board meeting held on May 11. Earlier, Delhi High Court had also asked the SRB to consider his name for release. Vashishth, 45-years-old, is serving life term in connection with a case registered under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to his petition for release, the convict has undergone imprisonment for 16 years, 11 months and 24 days in actual, and 23 years 4 months and 22 days with remission. He has availed parole 12 times and furlough 24 times. Sahni said that the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Crime) has not opposed the premature release of the convict in the meeting.

The Social Welfare Department, Delhi has recommended the premature release of the convict. Manu's wife -- Preity Sharma -- through her lawyer had earlier approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging gross violation of human rights claiming that her husband has been illegally detained for more than the prescribed period of incarceration (20 years with remission) as per the prevalent policy of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat mission:CIAL has received about 10,000 evacuees

The Cochin International Airport CIAL here has received close to 10,000 evacuees since the Centre launched its Vande Bharat Mission in the first week of last month to bring home Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an airpo...

Iraq pledges to further cut oil output

Iraq will further cut its oil output and remains committed to the OPEC deal, finance minister and acting oil minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi said on Twitter.OPEC and its allies such as Russia are due to decide later this month whether to ex...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic product

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Admi...

UPDATE 1-Five police shot during U.S. protests, Trump says he could bring in military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest does not stop. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020