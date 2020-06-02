Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in HC to de-seal Delhi borders to enable citizens avail central govt health facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:50 IST
PIL in HC to de-seal Delhi borders to enable citizens avail central govt health facilities

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking immediate direction to de-seal Delhi border to enable the citizens in the NCR or other states to access central government hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi. The plea was mentioned before the high court for an urgent hearing through the web link and it is likely to be listed on June 4, petitioner and advocate Kushagra Kumar said.

The AAP government has sealed the Delhi borders for one week starting June 1 and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that “the moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi hospitals should be reserved for the people of Delhi”. Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Noida borders are shut for a week. Only essential service providers will be allowed and employees could cross the border by showing their identification cards or ID cards, Kejriwal had said.

The plea said those working in Delhi and residing in NCR like Noida and Gurugram or other states are deprived of their right to avail central government's medical facilities like AIIMS in Delhi, it said. “The order of the Delhi government is not only inhumane and illegal but authoritarian in nature. Instead of creating medical infrastructure and working to ensure medical facilities, it is sealing the borders and thereby stopping people from availing medical facilities in central government hospitals in Delhi,” it claimed.

It added sealing of Delhi borders is not based on reasons of public health and assessment of any situation. It said people from NCR area come to Delhi to avail the airport and railways facilities and sealing the borders interrupts these links and deeply impacts those staying outside the administrative borders of the national capital but working here.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

A tropical depression that formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm in coming hours, with heavy rains already causing deadly flash flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America. The US National H...

Krishnendu Majumdar becomes first person of colour to be appointed BAFTA chair

Award-winning television producer Krishnendu Majumdar is the first person to be named as the chairperson of BAFTA in its 73 year-long history, the British Academy has announced. Majumdar, who succeeds Pippa Harris to the post, is also the y...

Russia's rail link to port of Murmansk severed by bridge collapse

Russian Railways has halted passenger and cargo rail transport between the northern port of Murmansk and the rest of Russia after the collapse of the only railway bridge linking the two, the national rail company said on Tuesday.The foundat...

Vande Bharat mission:CIAL has received about 10,000 evacuees

The Cochin International Airport CIAL here has received close to 10,000 evacuees since the Centre launched its Vande Bharat Mission in the first week of last month to bring home Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an airpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020