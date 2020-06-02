Left Menu
SC to consider request for physical hearing after receiving joint consent from advocates, party

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will consider requests for a physical appearance and hearing on a case only after receiving joint consent from advocates and parties in the matter.

02-06-2020
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will consider requests for a physical appearance and hearing on a case only after receiving joint consent from advocates and parties in the matter. This comes as the functioning of the Supreme Court has been affected due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown and matters are being heard through video conferencing.

"In view of the request received from various quarters and in order to explore the feasibility of physical appearance of the advocates in the court, while adhering to social distancing norms, it is hereby notified to all the advocates and party-in-person to give their joint consent with regard to a willingness for physically appearing and arguing in the court," the court said in a circular. It said that the matter will be considered for listing before the court only on receipt of consent of all the parties.

However, it stated that the listing will be subjected to availability of the bench and also subject to the order of the competent authority and social distancing norms. (ANI)

